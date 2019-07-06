Pursuing her Olympic dream for Maryborough's Kellie Davies

CONGRATULATIONS: Junior sportsperson of the month Kellie Davies being presented her award by Sarah Bailey-Wilkinson from the Hervey Bay RSL and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour.

SPORTS AWARDS: For 14 year old Maryborough athlete Kellie Davies the dream of competing at the Olympics drives her to train hard.

The shot put and discus athlete has been named the June Fraser Coast junior sportsperson of the month.

Davies recently competed at the Australian Athletics titles placing fourth in shot put and discus for under-13 girls.

She started competitive athletics four years ago with Maryborough Little Athletics.

"I really enjoy the sport and where it takes me,” Davies said.

She is coached by Athol Butler and trains five days a week.

"I do two gym and three field sessions.” she said.

"If I want to be go to the Olympics and Commonwealth Games I know that I have to put the hard work in.”

Davies is inspired by former Maryborough athlete Mia Cunningham, an Australian javelin thrower, and by Mia's partner, discus and hammer thrower Matt Denny.

Davies was fortunate enough to have a discus session with Denny three years ago in Gympie and will never forget the experience.

"I jumped in and did my thing and after I finished he told me that there was nothing he could show me,” she said.

"The advice he gave me was to keep doing what I was doing but just do it faster.”

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour congratulated Davies, "It is inspiring to see Kellie competing and representing the Fraser Coast.”

Davies received a framed certificate and vouchers from the Hervey Bay RSL as recognition of her achievements.

"I am really proud to receive this award even though it is a bit of a shock,” Davies said.

Davies will compete at the National Titles in Cairns in December.

