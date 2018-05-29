Push for $10.4m upgrade for M'boro Police Station

WITH mould and a leaking roof, it's clear Maryborough Police Station has had better days.



Officers are also working in cramped conditions and there's a pressing need for the 27-year-old station to be modernised.



That is why Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders is pushing for a $10.4 million upgrade of the police station.



Mr Saunders said he'd had a good hearing from Minister for Police and Corrective Services Mark Ryan and was confident of securing an outcome for the station.



"I'm pushing hard for it, pushing very hard," he said.

Maryborough Police Station. Carlie Walker





Mr Saunders said while police officers needed to be out on the beat, they also needed a well appointed, modern police station.



He said responding to incidents required police to write numerous reports and it was important officers had a decent space to complete their work.



"It's about improving their working conditions," Mr Saunders said.



"It's got to be made workable for the officers."



He said at the moment there wasn't a time-frame for the upgrade of the station, but he was hoping it would be announced sooner rather than later.



Mr Saunders said Mr Ryan was giving the matter priority.



"He's a very good minister, very sympathetic to regional policing," he said.



In addition to pushing for the police station to be upgraded, Mr Saunders was also fighting for more officers for Maryborough.



"I've asked for more in the budget," he said.



"Two were allocated last month and I'm expecting more as they come out of the academy."

