Push continues to bring Festival of Redheads to Maryborough

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
23rd Oct 2019 5:30 PM
MORE than 200 people have voted in a poll asking whether the Festival of Redheads should go ahead in Maryborough.

When the poll ended, 61 per cent of people were in favour of the city hosting the festival early in the New Year, while some voiced concerns about whether redheads, renowned for their fair skin, would burn during a summer festival.

Maryborough lost out on the chance to host the festival next month after competing against over cities in Wotif's Festival of Wot competition.

Mudgee won the competition with its suggestion of a Festival of Snags.

But with people voting in favour of the festival, the next step remains unclear.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said he was supportive of bringing the festival to life, saying it would be a boost for the city as well as a celebration of its immigrant heritage.

Maryborough's Ginger Maryland said she'd been pushing for the festival before the competition and she would keep pushing for it.

A proud redhead herself, she has long noticed the high number of people with ginger locks in the region.

I went into a community services display where I saw photos of people with red hair, men with beards and babies in prams, all with red hair," Ginger told the Chronicle.

"I thought, 'what is with all the red hair?' I was also at the show sitting with strangers and noticed lots of people with red hair and I asked 'does anybody know why there are so many redheads in town?'

"I was told it was because of the immigration from Scandinavia, all the Irish, German, Scottish and the Danes and Norwegians.

"Maryborough was the main port, apart from Brisbane, where everybody immigrated and settled in the area

"Queensland was the only state that encouraged people from Scandinavia, they had assisted passage."

