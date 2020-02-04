Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services Linda Burney speaks to the media in Sydney, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services Linda Burney speaks to the media in Sydney, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
News

Push for Butchulla monument to remember lives lost

Carlie Walker
4th Feb 2020 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LINDA Burney won’t tell the Butchulla people how they should commemorate the lives lost at settlement.

But the Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services said she and the Labor Party supported “a national process of truth-telling”.

“I can’t tell Maryborough what they should do,” she said.

Ms Burney met Butchulla elder Glen Miller during her visit to Maryborough last week when he delivered a welcome to country address.

Mr Miller has been a vocal campaigner for a monument for the Butchulla lives lost at settlement.

Ms Burney said the process of building a monument was one the local council could lead towards telling truth.

“Part of that, as in other counties, as in other countries, could be a memorial,” she said.

She said this was a way to help recognise part of Australia’s history.

“I’m sure it will end when people feel there is a contribution, whether it’s a statue, whether it’s a plaque, but statues and plaques don’t do everything,” she said.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Federal member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien both confirmed they supported the initiative.

Mr Miller had contacted politicians throughout the region, including Mr Saunders and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, who also supported the project.

Mr Saunders said he would talk to Minister Leeanne Enoch, Premier Annastacia Palaczszuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad about funding.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Llew O'Brien to call motion for leadership spill

        premium_icon BREAKING: Llew O'Brien to call motion for leadership spill

        Politics The Wide Bay MP confirmed he would be calling for a spill for the position of leader at the Nationals party room meeting.

        National bus, truck firm collapses with $26 in accounts

        premium_icon National bus, truck firm collapses with $26 in accounts

        Business A national and regional parts supplier is in administration.

        Urangan Point academic excellence

        premium_icon Urangan Point academic excellence

        News The school has set up the Excellence Academy to help broaden the depth and...

        NEW DEPARTMENT: Almost 43,000 cases treated in first year

        premium_icon NEW DEPARTMENT: Almost 43,000 cases treated in first year

        News The new department opened its doors on January 31, 2019