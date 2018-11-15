Push for cooler schools

WHILE the debate over cooling Queensland's classrooms continues in parliament this week, one local state school has come up with the money themselves.

Students have reaped the benefits of climate control for seven weeks after Urangan Point State School spent about $57,000 to install air-conditioning units in seven classrooms last term holidays.

Deputy principal Mark Fowler said the parents and citizens group's fundraising together with a Community Benefit Funds grant from the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation, a Bendigo Bank grant and the school chipping in raised the funds.

"Our P and C have spent more than four years fundraising for this long term goal,” he said.

"We researched and took temperatures in our classrooms ranking them from hottest. Then we worked down the list to work out who would receive them.”

The LNP wants air-conditioning in schools for the south-east and Wide Bay and not just the far north and west which is currently ear-marked for air-conditioning.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander this week once again called on the Queensland Government to install air- conditioning in all state schools.

In question time on Monday he said thousands of Queensland students had sweltered in state school classrooms without air-conditioning with reports emerging of children suffering heat stroke.

He asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk if she would support the roll-out given it had the support of the Queensland Teachers Union.

The premier said her gov-ernment was investing in building the schools Queensland needed for the future, improving halls, building five new schools since coming to office and continuing the roll-out of solar schools and the gradual untroduction of air-conditioning concentrating first on "our most northern and western schools”.

FRESH LEARNING: Olivia Hurley, Riley McLean and Jayson Schulze from Year 2AC with teacher Karen Allen at Urangan Point State School. Alistair Brightman

Grade two teacher Karen Allen has been teaching at the school since 2010 and said students were happier, more focused and comfortable thanks to the new additions.

"Their attention span and engagement has improved, they are more comfortable and their emotions are calmer,” she said.

"It has made such a positive impact in their learning particularly in term 1 and term 4 where the heat is an issue.

"They are less hot and bothered and more importantly happier.

"Thank you to the P and C.”

Classrooms are kept at 25 degrees with the air conditioners and fresh air filters running all day.