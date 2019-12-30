Menu
Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour says he would support offering additonal leave to council staff who volunteer as firefighters. (PHOTO: Barclay White)
News

Push for council’s volunteer fireys to get extra leave

Shaun Ryan
, shaun.ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
30th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
FRASER COAST Regional Council mayor George Seymour has thrown his weight behind a call to increase the amount of paid leave for public sector workers who volunteer as firefighters.

Mr Seymour told the Chroniclehe would support a similar arrangement for council employees.

The comment comes after Mr Morrison said recently that he and the Minister for Public Service had directed all Commonwealth public service leaders to permanently offer at least 20 days of paid leave, or 28 calendar days, for volunteers aiding firefighting efforts.

“We’re helping get more boots on the ground and giving people who’ve been out there for weeks some relief,” Mr Morrison said.

Large parts of the country, including Queensland and the Fraser Coast, have been ravaged by bushfires this year.

“With bushfire seasons starting earlier, one of the things I’ve heard on the ground is that some people are dipping into their other leave entitlements to stay out there battling blazes,” Mr Morrison said.

Meanwhile, local fire crews responded to a vegetation fire near Gundiah yesterday.

The blaze at Emerys Bridge and Wade roads posed no threat to property as of yesterday afternoon.

QFES advised nearby residents to close their doors and windows.

Those with respiratory conditions were urged to keep their medication close by.

