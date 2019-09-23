Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Malcolm Roberts couldn't provide evidence in court
Crime

Malcolm Roberts says the law pushes men to family violence

by Rebecca Gredley
23rd Sep 2019 7:29 AM

Australia's peak legal body wants all politicians to undergo family violence awareness training.

Law Council of Australia's push comes amid what the group has labelled "dangerous suggestions" from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who said the family law system was causing men to be violent.

Federal parliament last week signed off on another inquiry into Australia's family law system, to be co-chaired by One Nation senator Pauline Hanson after her repeated calls for the probe.

One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts.
One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts. Contributed

More Stories

family court inquiry family violence law council malcolm roberts mps one nation politics

Top Stories

    Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    premium_icon Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    Crime A 51-year-old man committed a sickening act on a nine-year-old girl. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

    Fraser Coast landmarks light up for cancer awareness

    premium_icon Fraser Coast landmarks light up for cancer awareness

    News 'Every family would be touched in some way'

    Hervey Bay powers on with school HPV program

    premium_icon Hervey Bay powers on with school HPV program

    Sport Hervey Bay move through the field as they chase HPV glory