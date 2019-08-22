Menu
WORK OF ART: Tasman Venture whale watching group co-ordinator Kate Ernst and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events co-ordinator Emily Burton were getting the bamboo ready for the World Whale Conference whale sculpture. Glen Porteous
News

Push for Hervey Bay to be world's first Whale Heritage Site

by Glen Porteous
22nd Aug 2019 9:10 AM
A COMMUNITY art sculpture made from eco-friendly materials will be showcased as part of a push to have Hervey Bay declared the world's first Whale Heritage Site.

Residents are being invited to donate bamboo to construct a mother and calf whale sculpture to be part of the annual Hervey Bay whale watching season and the upcoming World Whale Conference in October.

It will be located at the Scarness foreshore and bamboo is being used due to its strength, light weight and flexibility of use and a decaying pole can easily be replaced by a new one.

Tasman Venture whale watch group co-ordinator Kate Ernst said there was a was a small forest on their property that could be used for the project.

"To support the community and donate as much as we can to help build the sculpture for the whale conference is the least we can do,” Ms Ernst said.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events is collaborating with the Fraser Coast Regional Council to develop the whale sculpture.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said the community project would cost about $22,000, to be paid to artists, Cave Urban.

"The project is ephemeral in nature with the intention of the artwork to be used each year in conjunction with the annual whale-watching season. It will be stored elsewhere for the rest of the year and brought to the foreshore each year at the whale-watching time,” he said.

"Hervey Bay is unique from the rest of Australia in its whale-watching as the calm waters of the bay are where the mother whales stop to nurse their young calves.

"The artwork depicts this difference with a mother and calf being constructed as a reminder.”

He said community involvement with the project was part of the region's application to be recognised as a World Heritage Site for Whale Watching.

To register for the project email info@caveurban.com.

