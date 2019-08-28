Push for more money-making sport events on Fraser Coast

ECONOMY DRIVER: Dave Shaw and John Lecoq during the 2018 A-CAT World Championships.

ECONOMY DRIVER: Dave Shaw and John Lecoq during the 2018 A-CAT World Championships. Cody Fox

SPORTS TOURISM: The Fraser Coast economy needs more major sporting events to drive growth.

That is the view of deputy mayor Darren Everard, who called on the business community and government bodies to work together and attract event organisers.

Everard wants to see sporting tourism become a major economic driver for the Fraser Coast and Wide Bay region.

"I see the Fraser Coast's future being strong if we can continue to attract sporting events like the A-Cats and other rotational events to our region,” Everard said.

Last November's Sail Hervey Bay 2018 A-Class Catamaran National and World Championships generated around $1.5 million for the Fraser Coast.

The event attracted 117 competitors from 15 countries.

A post-event survey conducted by Sail Hervey Bay showed overwhelming support from participants, families and friends.

"Data suggests competitors spent on average $3060 while they were at the championships, highlighting the economic benefits of these types of larger events,” Everard said.

Everard said the Fraser Coast needed more of the same.

He called on the business community to put its support behind attracting more large events.

"We've got a real opportunity to put on more sporting and recreational events on the Fraser Coast,” he said.

"It is the business community who benefits in the long-run from a strong and well-planned sporting event-based tourism calendar.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt agreed.

"Major events such as this are important in regional areas and important for the local business community,” Pitt said.