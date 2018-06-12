Push for police station upgrade in State Budget

MAJOR UPGRADES: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders wants to see upgrades for the Maryborough Police Station prioritised in this budget.

AN UPGRADE to the Maryborough Police Station could be on the cards if Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders gets his wish in this year's State Budget.

Mr Saunders said he had been in ongoing discussions with officers in the Maryborough district and Police Minister Mark Ryan to secure upgrades to the station after being informed of its dire condition earlier this year.

In May, he said $10.4 million was needed for the upgrades, which included sorting out problems with mould, a leaking roof and officers working in cramped conditions.

Mr Saunders said yesterday policing had dramatically changed from what it was 20 years ago.

"The station was built in 1991, when policing and a lot of the social issues back then were very different,” Mr Saunders said.

"We also need to make sure our officers are adequately resourced so they can work safely on the job.”

Mr Saunders said he also wanted to see new officers for the station. Two new officers were secured for the station earlier this year.