Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAJOR UPGRADES: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders wants to see upgrades for the Maryborough Police Station prioritised in this budget.
MAJOR UPGRADES: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders wants to see upgrades for the Maryborough Police Station prioritised in this budget. Brendan Bufi
News

Push for police station upgrade in State Budget

12th Jun 2018 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UPGRADE to the Maryborough Police Station could be on the cards if Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders gets his wish in this year's State Budget.

Mr Saunders said he had been in ongoing discussions with officers in the Maryborough district and Police Minister Mark Ryan to secure upgrades to the station after being informed of its dire condition earlier this year.

In May, he said $10.4 million was needed for the upgrades, which included sorting out problems with mould, a leaking roof and officers working in cramped conditions.

Mr Saunders said yesterday policing had dramatically changed from what it was 20 years ago.

"The station was built in 1991, when policing and a lot of the social issues back then were very different,” Mr Saunders said.

"We also need to make sure our officers are adequately resourced so they can work safely on the job.”

Mr Saunders said he also wanted to see new officers for the station. Two new officers were secured for the station earlier this year.

bruce saunders fcpolice fcpolitics maryborough police maryborough police station state budget 2018
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    M'boro BMX boss says town can host state champs

    premium_icon M'boro BMX boss says town can host state champs

    Sport Steven Barsby knows the Heritage City has got what it takes to host the Queensland state titles for BMX racing after the successful Maryborough Classic

    BUDGET: What our pollies want for Wide Bay region

    premium_icon BUDGET: What our pollies want for Wide Bay region

    News Here's what's on our pollies' wishlists

    Business boom expected from luxury caravan park

    premium_icon Business boom expected from luxury caravan park

    Business The new park will accommodate up to 300 people

    Saunders welcomes probe of NGR train debacle

    premium_icon Saunders welcomes probe of NGR train debacle

    News Cainet papers relating to the bungled rollout are being made public

    Local Partners