Push for lung specialists to fight a common killer cancer on Coast

SPECIALIST: Clinical director of oncology for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Richard Osborne. PAUL BEUTEL

LUNG cancer remains the Wide Bay's biggest cancer killer according to the state's most recent statistics.

Now our top doctors hope to attract respiratory specialists to cope with increasing rates.

New Cancer Council Queensland data shows around 180 locals in the Wide Bay-Burnett area are diagnosed with lung cancer and about 130 residents die from the disease each year.

CCQ's Viertel Cancer Research Centre has released 2015 data and trends - the latest available from the Queensland Cancer Register.

The data revealed on average, 1700 people in the region were diagnosed and 570 people died from the disease each year.

Clinical director of oncology for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Richard Osborne said these numbers were expected to increase alongside the area's ageing population and growth.

"Our rates of lung cancer are higher than the rest of Queensland and one of the things that is related to is people's smoking habits," he said.

"There are well-established screening programs for breast cancer and bowel cancer which are extremely important and really do save lives.

"Personally I have seen a big reduction in the number of bowel cancer patients presenting with advanced, incurable stages of the disease.

"We are fortunate to have two good cancer centres in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

"We have quality senior staff both in medical oncology, radiation oncology and in Allied Health services which makes patient care comprehensive and holistic.

"But we also need to recognise Cancer Council figures have doubled in 20 years and treatment has become more complicated, so year-on-year we are going to need to increase the cancer specialists in the region to keep up.

"Although we are well-resourced and able to do a good job now, we can always do better and looking to the future, regional areas often have difficulty recruiting specialists.

"We would hope to be able to recruit specialists in respiratory medicine so patients with lung cancer have access to a whole range of specialists to assist the current oncologists with early diagnosis and treatment."

Currently, WBHHS employs four senior medical oncologists across Hervey Bay and Bundaberg, with radiation consultants provided by Genesis CancerCare.

While lung cancer kills more people in the region than other forms of the disease, the most commonly-diagnoses cancer in the Wide Bay is prostate cancer.

More than 280 local men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year and about 45 die from the disease.

Rounding out the top five most commonly-diagnosed cancers in the region are melanoma, colorectal cancer and breast cancer.