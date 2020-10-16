Push for upgrade at notorious Coast intersection

THE Boundary and Booral Roads intersection would be a priority on Damian Huxham's wishlist should he win the seat of Hervey Bay.

The One Nation candidate and former miner is among many Fraser Coast parents who drive their children to school in Urangan amid peak hour traffic in one of the fastest growing parts of town.

Now that the Boundary Rd arterial link (which he, along with Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen had flagged as a priority at the last election and is now being funded in part by the Hinkler Regional Deal) is under way, Mr Huxham is campaigning for a final missing link to follow.

He says it makes sense that the soon-to-be four lane end of Boundary Rd which intersects with Booral Rd would lead into more lanes on the latter.

He conceded upgrading the intersection would likely be tens of millions of dollars but insisted it was essential part of the "long term vision" for Hervey Bay's growing community.

"I've met with local council representatives and received a briefing on the estimated costing of the project," he said

"Works are ready to start on Hughes/Boundary Roads intersection as well as at the other end of Boundary road to complete the missing 'arterial link' to join either ends of Hervey Bay together.

"Now that's become a reality we have to push this project as a priority so both sections of works can be completed close to the same time frame to ensure minimal disruption to traffic flows, especially during school pick-ups and drop-offs.

"If we don't push for it now, we will end up with much larger traffic congestion problems at this intersection than we currently have every day, some days the traffic is backed up past Stringybark drive, which creates unnecessary risks to drivers, residents and school students."

Much of One Nation's pledges hinge on the party's hopes of holding the balance of power in a hung parliament.

Mr Huxham said that if that were to happen he would lobby for the council's full wishlist of works to be actioned.

One Nation Senator for Queensland Malcolm Roberts visited the busy intersection during his recent visit to the region and said he was surprised to see how many vehicles drove through it during the time spent discussing the upgrade.

What do you think of the plan and which road would you like to see prioritised?

Email jessica.grewal1@news.com.au