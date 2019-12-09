Pushing safety message after dingo attack

THE family was doing everything right when the dingo came out of the vegetation.

The children weren’t alone, they didn’t run and they did not encourage the interaction.

The mum was walking with her two children along Eastern Beach about 6pm on Saturday when the attack happened.

Fraser Island ranger Jenna Tapply said when the dingo emerged, the mum placed a boogie board between the dingo and her children.

Rangers nearby noticed the family was being approached by the animal and intervened, along with the children’s father, but a boy was nipped by the dingo.

Ms Tapply said paramedics attended and treated the boy, who was able to remain on the island to enjoy the rest of his holiday.

She said while serious incidents such as bites didn’t happen terribly often, there were precautions rangers would like tourists to take during the Christmas holidays.

While the family involved in the current incident was blameless, Ms Tapply said rangers often spoke to visitors about keeping food and bait unsecured and keeping their children close by.

“We do have people on the island who don’t do the right thing,” she said. “The majority do the right thing and follow dingo safe behaviours.”

A statement from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes pleaded with tourists to be dingo safe while on the island.

“We ask that visitors take time to read and understand the dingo safety rules and if fortunate to sight an animal be mindful of your actions, it could mean the difference between a positive and rewarding encounter as apposed to a negative interaction,” the statement read.

This year 22 fines and 12 written warnings have been issued to people for failing to keep food safe from dingoes.

In addition, three people were fined for feeding dingoes, but these fines were issued before the new, higher penalties were introduced.

Recently dingoes were found accessing food and rubbish which was not adequately secured at two separate camp sites. A $400 fine was issued on both occasions.