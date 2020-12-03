Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court over threatening animal shelter staff. Photo: File
A man has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court over threatening animal shelter staff. Photo: File
News

‘Put a bullet in your head,’ Dog owner to pound staff

Stuart Fast
3rd Dec 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 10:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DOG owner, who abused council pound staff and told one he was going to return and "put a bullet in your head", has fronted court.

Zane Ridgway pleaded guilty to one count of committing public nuisance.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards said Mr Ridgway attended the Hervey Bay Pound on August 26 to find out if his dog had been impounded.

When they confirmed it was and advised him how much it would cost to get him out, he became "quite aggressive".

"He's punched the safety glass and attempted to grab the employee from underneath, he's grabbed a bottle of hand sanitiser and sprayed the bottle over the employee," he said

"He's threatened to come back and put a bullet in the employee's head and continued to yell and abuse, he was asked to leave several times.

"He returned and apologised for his actions … he made full and frank admissions."

Duty lawyer Warren Hunter said Mr Ridgway reacted badly and had reflected on his actions.

"He is remorseful, it is a bad incident but never the less, he tried to right a wrong as soon as possible."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said people had a right not be abused at work.

"You obviously realise that after the event and you went back to apologise, to your credit.

"I'm going to reduce the penalty otherwise imposed."

Mr Ridgway was fined $750 and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fcherveybaymagistratecourt fcnews fcthreats
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New development Minister confirms commitment to wind farm

        Premium Content New development Minister confirms commitment to wind farm

        News Project vital to rebuilding economy and creating local jobs in regional Queensland, says Minister.

        Future of Cashless Debit Card trial sites hanging in balance

        Premium Content Future of Cashless Debit Card trial sites hanging in balance

        Politics The bill is currently being discussed in the House of Representatives

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning remains current for island resort

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Warning remains current for island resort

        News Fire crews are continuing to fight the blaze

        TRAGIC: Man, 78, dies following Kepnock crash

        Premium Content TRAGIC: Man, 78, dies following Kepnock crash

        News Emergency crews responded to two separate incidents yesterday.