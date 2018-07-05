Put in the hard yards now to enjoy the rewards

HEALTHY GARDENS: Now is the time to bring out the secateurs and prune back your roses.

COOLER weather slows the sap flow in plants.

Now is the time to bring out the secateurs and clippers and prune back your shrubs, trees and plants.

Although growth slows at this time of the year, plants are still hard at work producing energy for the season of abundance ahead.

By pruning plants back in winter, as the warmer weather returns your plants will reward you with lots of new, bushy growth, freshness and colour.

July is a wonderful time to prune hedges, edges and most plants that flower during the warmer months.

Prune your roses, most fruiting plants and anything that is looking scrappy or getting too large for the area in which it's growing.

A common question is, how much do I cut back?

Plants are very forgiving and will recover from almost any pruning procedure.

There are just a few rules to follow:

If the plant is budding or flowering, wait until the show is over

Keep your cutting tools clean and sharp to minimise the spread of problems

Remove any diseased or damaged branches

Larger cuts should be painted with a tree wound dressing

Apply a good slow-release fertiliser after pruning to encourage strong and healthy new growth.

Once your winter pruning is complete, top up your garden with fresh mulch.

This will leave your plants happy and gardens looking great for the showcase of growth and colour ahead.