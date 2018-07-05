Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEALTHY GARDENS: Now is the time to bring out the secateurs and prune back your roses.
HEALTHY GARDENS: Now is the time to bring out the secateurs and prune back your roses. Contributed
Gardening

Put in the hard yards now to enjoy the rewards

by Simone Youman
5th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

COOLER weather slows the sap flow in plants.

Now is the time to bring out the secateurs and clippers and prune back your shrubs, trees and plants.

Although growth slows at this time of the year, plants are still hard at work producing energy for the season of abundance ahead.

<< FOLLOW HERE TO READ MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

By pruning plants back in winter, as the warmer weather returns your plants will reward you with lots of new, bushy growth, freshness and colour.

July is a wonderful time to prune hedges, edges and most plants that flower during the warmer months.

Prune your roses, most fruiting plants and anything that is looking scrappy or getting too large for the area in which it's growing.

A common question is, how much do I cut back?

Plants are very forgiving and will recover from almost any pruning procedure.

There are just a few rules to follow:

  • If the plant is budding or flowering, wait until the show is over
  • Keep your cutting tools clean and sharp to minimise the spread of problems
  • Remove any diseased or damaged branches
  • Larger cuts should be painted with a tree wound dressing
  • Apply a good slow-release fertiliser after pruning to encourage strong and healthy new growth.

Once your winter pruning is complete, top up your garden with fresh mulch.

This will leave your plants happy and gardens looking great for the showcase of growth and colour ahead.

Related Items

Show More
columnist fccommunity fcgardening fcgreen green thumb hervey bay independent
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    P-plater's 'potentially fatal' stunt caught on camera

    premium_icon P-plater's 'potentially fatal' stunt caught on camera

    Crime Two P-platers have lost their licence after dash cam footage submitted to police depicted 'potentially fatal' behaviour

    • 5th Jul 2018 11:26 AM
    Five extra jobs to protect vulnerable Fraser Coast children

    premium_icon Five extra jobs to protect vulnerable Fraser Coast children

    News Five extra positions have been filled at the Maryborough centre.

    • 5th Jul 2018 11:00 AM
    DISEASE THREAT: Shoppers warned over bags

    premium_icon DISEASE THREAT: Shoppers warned over bags

    News Woven green bags at particular risk of harbouring bacteria

    Weapons, drugs allegedly found in woman's car

    premium_icon Weapons, drugs allegedly found in woman's car

    Crime The woman has been charged and will face court

    Local Partners