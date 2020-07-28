’Put up your guns b****’: Mum in court for abusive rants

SENDING profanity-filled messages to a former partner has landed a Maryborough mum in court.

The 31-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to two charges of contravening a domestic violence order and one charge of breaching a bail condition.

The court heard she had sent a text message to the aggrieved threatening violence.

"I've got a new man, he's going to smash you," the court was told one text message read.

A voice message told him to "put up your guns b***h".

"Mother-f**king sl*t dog c**t.

"Who do you think you are?

"You don't know what's coming and you don't know when it's going to happen you c**t dog".

The court heard on July 17, the woman was found at a Ferry St address she had agreed to stay away from, as part of her bail conditions.

That led to her being charged with the breach.

Duty lawyer Natasha McKeough said the woman had an ongoing battle with alcohol addiction.

She had two children who were currently in the care of her mother.

The woman was under the influence when she sent to abusive messages, Ms McKeough said.

She said the woman had been recovering from her addiction, a process that had been aided by leaving the relationship.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the woman had a criminal history that was consistent with someone who struggled with alcohol.

"You've got to engage your grey matter," he said.

"No-one needs to hear that."

The woman was fined a total of $700 for the offences.

Convictions were recorded.