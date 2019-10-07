Put your best foot forward for cancer support

BRING HOPE: Brian Shaw and MP Bruce Saunders at last year's Maryborough Relay for Life.

BRING HOPE: Brian Shaw and MP Bruce Saunders at last year's Maryborough Relay for Life. Cody Fox

GET involved in the Maryborough Relay For Life this weekend.

That was what MP Bruce Saunders has to say.

Mr Saunders has been named Patron of the 2019 Maryborough Relay For Life and is urging people to "get behind the special cause as cancer doesn't discriminate.”

Relay For Life is a community fundraising initiative for Cancer Council Queensland, where teams fundraise in the lead-up to the event.

Teams then take turns walking around a track to signify that cancer never sleeps.

"I've been involved in Relay For Life for five years, and it's my hope of a cancer free future for my family that keeps me coming back to help,” Mr Saunders said.

The event will be held at Maryborough Showgrounds on October 12, to raise funds for cancer research, prevention, and support.

"You can go full force and register a team, celebrate your bravery in the Survivors and Carers Walk, or simply come along to enjoy the atmosphere and help raise money by participating in the family friendly activities, grab a bite to eat, browse the market stalls, and take in the live music and entertainment,” Mr Saunders said.

According to Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan, around 27,800 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Queensland.

"Relay is an event for anyone, no matter their age or ability, who is inspired to fight back against cancer and make a difference in their local community,” Ms McMillan said.

Registration during the week of Relay, or on the day, is $40 for adults and $20 for youths.

To register a team, volunteer, or find out more, visit relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 656 585.