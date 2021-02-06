Put your best name suggestions forward for new water park

Council wants to hear naming suggestions for a new water play area and all abilities playground in Maryborough's Anzac Park.

The water play area being built at Maryborough’s Anzac Park needs a name and Fraser Coast Regional Council want to hear the community’s suggestions.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said “I’m sure this new facility will be loved by both current and future generations, and Council is keen to hear from residents what they would like it to be called.”

“Anzac Park is a popular outdoor space in Maryborough and an all abilities playground and water play area will make it an even more attractive place for residents and visitors.”

Work on the new all abilities water play area and playground started in late 2020 and is expected to be completed within a few months, weather permitting.



Cr Sanderson said the Queensland Government’s commitment of $3 million through the COVID Works for Queensland program meant the facility could be built now all at once, rather than in stages.

“The facility will include a range of features such as a sensory wall, inclusive orbit element, a discharge bucket, a trampoline, waterfall, crystal fountains and a hammock,” he said.

“Other features include stream jets, a roller slide, cosmic cannons, spray jets, sugar cane spray poles, a new shelter with a barbecue, and improved amenities.

“Maryborough is famous for our links to Mary Poppins author P.L. Travers and the new playground will incorporate elements of the story with the spoon full of sugar bucket and rainbow footpaths.”

Name suggestions must be lodged by March 5, 2021.

Residents can have their say by logging on to the Council’s Engagement Hub page here.