GLASSES WANTED: How to put your old specs to good use

Specsavers Maryborough staff Ayden, Amy, Luke, Late, Ebony, Jaimee, Jess, Brenden and Brody are asking locals to join in their partnership with Lions Recycle For Sight and bring in their old glasses. contributed

DO YOU have any pre-loved glasses and sunglasses shoved in the back of a draw?

Specsavers Maryborough, in partnership with Lions Recycle for Sight, are aiming to help collect enough pre-loved specs to measure 140 times the length of the Mary River.

"We're asking the community to clear out their drawers of old glasses as part of their spring cleaning and put them to good use by donating them to this cause," Specsavers Maryborough co-owner Kevin Rielly said.

"There are still many people facing major problems in developing communities around the world, simply because they don't have access to glasses.

"The more we can collect the better, because every pair of glasses will make a significant difference."

The cause is part of a nationwide initiative to collect half a million pairs of worn glasses for faces in need. Locals can support the mission for vision by bringing their pre-loved glasses and sunglasses into the store, placing them in the glasses recycling collection box, or handing them to a team member.

Kevin said they had set themselves a challenge to collect 100 pairs of good quality glasses or sunglasses each month.

"Our recyling program allow them to donate their pre-loved spec to change someone else's life."

Interested?

Specsavers is located at Shop 18, Station Square Shopping Centre, 142 Lennox St, Maryborough.

For more information visit specsavers.com.au /spec savers-community -program.