Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘Putrid’: Man filmed attacking kangaroo

by Staff Reporter
22nd Jan 2020 4:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Police are investigating after shocking footage emerged of a man appearing to savagely attack a kangaroo as an onlooker laughs.

The video, posted to Snapchat and Facebook, showed a man dressed in green shorts and a white shirt, hitting the kangaroo in the face, Seven News reports.

The location of the attack has not been confirmed but is believed to be in New South Wales.

Disturbing footage shows a man savagely attacking a kangaroo.
Disturbing footage shows a man savagely attacking a kangaroo.

The person filming the disgusting attack can be heard laughing.

A Facebook user commenting on the post has suggested the animal had a broken back when it was punched, kicked and stomped on.

Others described the footage as "disgusting" and "putrid".

In a statement to 7NEWS.com.au, NSW Police said they were aware of the footage.

"Police are aware of videos circulating on social media regarding possible acts of animal cruelty," NSW Police said.

"Police will not tolerate violence against animals in any capacity, and urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"The public are reminded not to report crime via social media."

animal cruelty editors pics kangaroo new south wales social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tribute to Bard’s brilliance

        premium_icon Tribute to Bard’s brilliance

        News LOVE will be in the air when Z-Pac Theatre opens its latest production on the most romantic day of the year.

        Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        premium_icon Maleny Dairies ‘utterly betrayed’ in ‘farcical’ decision

        Politics LNP launches parliamentary petition over dairy supply contract

        Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        premium_icon Friends of the Hound: Photobook to combat racing shame

        Pets & Animals Award-winning photographer joins quest to save greyhounds

        BUSHFIRES: Artist uses creativity to help out wildlife

        premium_icon BUSHFIRES: Artist uses creativity to help out wildlife

        News Koalas have been one of the creatures most impacted by the bushfires