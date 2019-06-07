Putting in the kilometres to represent at touch State champs

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The highway between Hervey Bay and the Sunshine Coast is becoming very familiar for three young Hervey Bay touch footballers.

Harry Armstrong, Sienna Hilton and Summer Wilson have been selected to play for the Sunshine Coast Pineapples in the touch football junior State Championships.

The trio have been travelling to the Sunshine Coast for training for the past two months in preparation for the State tournament.

Bundaberg will host the junior State Championships over three days between August 23-25, with 36 teams from six regions competing across Under 12, 14 and 16 Boys and Girls divisions.

Hervey Bay Touch club president Jodie Houliston is pleased that the three players get the opportunity to represent their club.

"Hervey Bay Touch is proud to have them represent their club and wishes them luck at the carnival,” she said.

Harry is the veteran of the three having played the sport for the past eight years.

Summer and Sienna are not far behind having played for six and five years.

The passionate trio admitted they love the sport and the opportunities it provides for them to travel and make new friends.

Before travelling to the State Championships the talented players will represent Hervey Bay in the successful Queensland Junior State Cup to be held at the Hervey Bay sports complex between July 11-13.

In 2020 the event will move to the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct.