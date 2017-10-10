Puzzle attraction gets tick from TripAdvisor

A LITTLE known local drawcard is putting the Fraser Coast on the map on one of the world's most popular travel advice websites.

Breakout The Room has been given a Certificate of Excellence on TripAdvisor thanks to a stream of positive online reviews.

The unique attraction features three themed rooms where participants aim to solve puzzles in a set time frame. A pirate-themed fourth room is coming soon.

Owner Adrian Townsend said since opening the business two years ago, he has been overwhelmed with the response.

"People of all ages come and give it ago - we have everyone from kids, corporate teams, and recently an 82-year-old," Mr Townsend said.

"We're finding that people are searching online for something different, and are looking for interactive things to do."

As breakout rooms are particularly popular in Europe, Mr Townsend said many customers were European visitors. "There are people who like to try escape rooms in every new place that they go to," he said.

Breakout The Room is part of Mr Townsend's other business, Party Central, which hosts parties.

In the lead-up to the Christmas party season, Mr Townsend's encouraged businesses to book ahead.

To enquire about the businesses, call Mr Townsend on 0435961243.