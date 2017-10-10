32°
News

Puzzle attraction gets tick from TripAdvisor

Annie Perets
by

A LITTLE known local drawcard is putting the Fraser Coast on the map on one of the world's most popular travel advice websites.

Breakout The Room has been given a Certificate of Excellence on TripAdvisor thanks to a stream of positive online reviews.

The unique attraction features three themed rooms where participants aim to solve puzzles in a set time frame. A pirate-themed fourth room is coming soon.

Owner Adrian Townsend said since opening the business two years ago, he has been overwhelmed with the response.

"People of all ages come and give it ago - we have everyone from kids, corporate teams, and recently an 82-year-old," Mr Townsend said.

"We're finding that people are searching online for something different, and are looking for interactive things to do."

As breakout rooms are particularly popular in Europe, Mr Townsend said many customers were European visitors. "There are people who like to try escape rooms in every new place that they go to," he said.

A pirate-themed fourth room is on the way.

Breakout The Room is part of Mr Townsend's other business, Party Central, which hosts parties.

In the lead-up to the Christmas party season, Mr Townsend's encouraged businesses to book ahead.

To enquire about the businesses, call Mr Townsend on 0435961243.

Topics:  fcbusiness fraser coast tripadvisor

Fraser Coast Chronicle
JETGONE: Low demand leads to Melbourne route cancellation

JETGONE: Low demand leads to Melbourne route cancellation

LOW booking numbers have been blamed for regional airline Jetgo’s decision to cancel direct flights between Hervey Bay and Melbourne.

CEO calls in lawyers over allegations by mayor's son

Fraser Coast Regional Council, Hervey Bay Chambers.

Allegations were raised in a YouTube video by the mayor's son.

Hervey Bay man accused of sexual assault dies

Hervey Bay courthouse. Photo Tracey Joynson / Fraser Coast Chronicle

His case was mentioned in Hervey Bay District Court.

Expressing recovery through art

MEANINGFUL ART: Artists Mark Singho with RFQ staff Tian, Leanne McCarthy and Helen Halford with Cr David Lewis at the exhibition which expresses the recovery of those who've fought mental illness through art.

The exhibition delves into the journey of many people.

Local Partners