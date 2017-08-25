Pyne tables third document on inner workings of council

CAIRNS MP Rob Pyne is at it again, tabling another document on the inner workings of the Fraser Coast Regional Council in parliament.

Mr Pyne tabled the document on Wednesday - the third concerning the council over the past four months.

The letter, authored by the same "survivor" that provided the previous email to Mr Pyne, voices support for the rogue MP's actions in tabling the confidential documents.

"The tabled documents help validate our experiences which have come at extreme personal and professional cost," the letter reads.

It goes on to make allegations of corrupt conduct and mismanagement within the council.

The anonymous writer then goes on to thank Mr Pyne and Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft in "exposing the toxic culture" alleged within the council.

For legal reasons the Chronicle has not printed the specific details of the letter.

Mr Pyne has been hot on the council's radar after tabling the council's organisational review in May.

Earlier this month, he drew criticism from councillors and CEO Ken Diehm for tabling a confidential email alleging financial mismanagement within the organisation.

Councillors voted 6-3 to refer Mr Pyne to the parliamentary ethics committee on August 16.