Logan’s answer to Steve Irwin Glenn ‘Ozzie Lawrence picks up a python at Logan Hospital.
HANGRY? Snake catcher nabs three-metre bat-munching python

by Judith Kerr
1st Oct 2019 10:41 AM
IT was definitely an emergency when Logan's answer to Steve Irwin, Glenn "Ozzie" Lawrence was called to Logan Hospital last week.

But this time, the patient was one of the slippery reptile varieties hanging around the front door of the hospital's emergency department.

OUR TOP SNAKE SUBURBS

Ozzie, known throughout Logan for being on hand to pick up all sorts of animals, said the 3m coastal carpet python was "very friendly" and possibly looking for a quick admission.

Ozzie said many people making their way into the hospital's emergency department had to sidestep the large reptile, who had been seen eating bats in the nearby gardens.

bats pyhton snake steve irwin wildlife

