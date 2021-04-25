Q&A: Hot debate fires up on climate change and cashless card

Hot debate was sparked on Q&A around climate change and the cashless card. Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.

Politicians were facing off all over the place on the ABC's recent episode of Q&A.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who is also minister for resources, appeared on the program alongside former PM Malcolm Turnbull and the Greens' Sarah Hanson-Young.

All guns were blazing as the panel discussed contentious topics including climate change and the Cashless Debit Card, which quarantines most of some welfare recipients' payments to a card that can't be used for gambling or alcohol.

Journalist and television presenter Narelda Jacobs, who also appeared on the panel, said the card was not working and had only created "stigma".

"There's embarrassment around it, there's a lot of shame that goes with this card and it should be about empowering people to manage and determine their own destiny," she said.

However, Mr Pitt said he disagreed.

"My electorate is one of the trial sites, we are a different cohort compared to the others," he said.

"This is for under-35s only on four payments - none of which are the disability pension by the way - and all of the feedback we get locally, from frontline service providers and our indigenous community members is strongly supportive because it's made a significant difference."

At that point, Mr Turnbull joins the discussion after Ms Jacobs says the card is more about a hand-out than a hand-up.

The host of the program, Hamish Macdonald, adds that he believes the card was more like something from an authoritarian country.

"People are dealing with very raw, desperate social problems and it was an idea that was trialled...," he said.

"Keith's had his experience of it as being positive feedback.

"The experience I had as prime minister - and it wasn't sort of curated or stage-managed - was very positive.

"But I do recognise there is plenty of criticism. So that's why you need to assess it objectively."

Ms Hanson-Young said she felt the card was discriminating against the indigenous community, as well as women trying to escape violent homes.

Mr Pitt said his government had not received any such advice.

The other burning hot topic came in the form of a question from audience member Madeleine Johnston, who expressed concern about climate discussion being dealt with as "identity politics" rather than as a scientifically proven threat.

With Keith up first, he is asked whether he believed the Prime Minister made fun of people living in cities with recent comments made around how zero emissions will not be achieved with inner city wine bars and dinner parties.

When host Hamish Macdonald asks the question, Mr Pitt starts to answer, before Mr Turnbull interjects with "he does, but he can't say it".

Before Mr Pitt can frame the next sentence, Mr Turnbull says "just helping... helping you out mate."

Mr Pitt then gets his point across.

"This is about who pays, and who pays is regional Australia, because they are the ones that rely on the mining sector, the gas sector, the agricultural sector, our big exporters, our intensive industries in terms of where we deliver our product right around the world," he said.

"Now, the people I represent, they have one of the lowest per capita incomes in the country.

"It's about $32,000, $33,000 a head per year.

"And every time I step into the parliament, and I step into the Cabinet, they are first and foremost in my mind about what I do for them.

"And that is a critical piece of why I go there.

"And I've got to tell you, they can't afford to pay, and they will not pay any more."

Arguments ensue between the panel members about climate change, while the host asks Mr Turnbull if identity politics are at play.

"Yeah. Oh, totally. That's what Keith couldn't say..." before Mr Pitt responds with: "I'll make my own comments, Malcolm, thank you."

Mr Turnbull labelled the situation "nuts" and accused Mr Pitt of having views that "abandoned the people of regional Australia".

The two then debated over whether there was a future in coal, with Mr Turnbull saying demand was diminishing, while Mr Pitt said the information he had was that it was, in fact, increasing.

Mr Pitt said Australia had reduced emissions by 19 per cent since 2005, outstripping Japan, New Zealand, Canada and the US.

"We've done better than all of them in terms of emission reductions," he said.

After debating pollution and other nations' targets for emissions reduction, Ms Hanson-Young told Mr Pitt: "you are crazy" to which Mr Turnbull added: "this is bonkers".

Mr Macdonald called for the debate to remain respectful.

