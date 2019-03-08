Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stock photo of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Gladstone.
Stock photo of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL), Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA280219QAL
Business

QAL working hard towards gender equality

Matt Taylor
by
8th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited is continuing to engage women in the workplace and further gender equality across all tasks.

The industry giant employs women in a number of hands-on and support roles from entry-level to leadership positions.

QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said women made up an important part of the refinery's workforce.

"Women fulfil many different roles at QAL from apprentices and trainee operators to superintendents and managers leading teams of more than 50 people," he said.

"We realise that to have the best skills to support QAL's future we need people from all backgrounds, experiences and gender.

"Out of a 930-strong workforce, 143 are women.

"We are focused on improving this number so we can have increased diversity of ideas, skills and people across the refinery."

equality gender international women's day women workplace
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Scam victim sentenced over romance fraud

    premium_icon Scam victim sentenced over romance fraud

    News AN Elderly scam victim has fallen foul of the law after accepting money from a someone he believed was a online love interest.

    Green thumb's top plant picks to survive wind and heat

    premium_icon Green thumb's top plant picks to survive wind and heat

    Gardening It sure has been a long, hot, dry summer.

    KILLER DOGS: Dozens of deadly attacks devastate residents

    premium_icon KILLER DOGS: Dozens of deadly attacks devastate residents

    News The animals were beloved pets who had each had a name.