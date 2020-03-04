Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
Health

Qantas cancels flight to London due to coronavirus scare

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Mar 2020 5:47 PM

Qantas has had to cancel a flight to London tonight after a passenger with coronavirus was on a recent flight.

The airline has cancelled flight QF1 from Sydney while extra cleaning is carried out.

Passengers have been moved to the next available flight.

"While Qantas Medical has assessed the risk as extremely low, we are doing some additional cleaning of those aircraft as a precaution," a Qantas spokesperson said.

The infected passenger arrived in the country on February 28 but Qantas was only told this morning after NSW Health put out the advice around people who were on a flight last week.

The spokesperson said the cleaning was an "extra precaution", done in addition to the regular cleaning which takes place after each flight.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro woman could be named bride of the year

        premium_icon M’boro woman could be named bride of the year

        News Lorrin learned Darren had been married before, to Diane, who had tragically died of skin cancer

        • 4th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
        BIG ISSUES: What Fraser Coast roads need now

        premium_icon BIG ISSUES: What Fraser Coast roads need now

        News Which roads do you believe need urgent attention on the Fraser...

        • 4th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
        Naked man’s disgusting Valentine’s Day sex act

        premium_icon Naked man’s disgusting Valentine’s Day sex act

        Crime The man was naked and gestured to a woman to come towards him

        REVEALED: How much your land is worth

        premium_icon REVEALED: How much your land is worth

        News Strong demand for hinterland properties has contributed to a rise in the Fraser...