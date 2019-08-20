Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Consider weighing an aircraft before your next job interview.
Consider weighing an aircraft before your next job interview.
News

Qantas pushes down regional airfares

by Paul Osborne
20th Aug 2019 1:27 PM

AUSTRALIANS living in regional and remote towns will be offered discount airfares to capital cities under a plan by Qantas to start in some places immediately.

The airline will invest up to $10 million a year in providing flight discounts for residents in 16 towns across Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Currently, Qantas provides residents flying between their home town and the nearest capital city with discounts of at least 20 to 30 per cent - with discounted fares starting at $175 to $325 per sector when booking return journeys.

These discounts will remain but bigger discounts will now apply to fares booked during busy periods and at the last minute.

This will mean the maximum residents will pay will be $400 per sector when booking return journeys or $800 return.

The program will start immediately in the Queensland towns of Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Longreach, Barcaldine and Blackall as well as the WA towns of Karratha and Kalgoorlie.

Regional airports and councils in these towns have committed to reducing the fees they charge each passenger, which are built into airfares.

Qantas is also negotiating fee reductions at Moranbah, Roma and Charleville (Queensland), Broome, Port Hedland, Newman and Paraburdoo (WA) and Alice Springs and Yulara (NT).

A recent Senate inquiry raised concerns about the impact of airport charges on the price of airfares.

Qantas Domestic CEO Andrew David said many travellers were not using the airline's dedicated resident fare website and were paying more than they should.

"The existing discount program is proving to be extremely popular," he said.

"But some residents have told us that when they need to travel during peak travel periods or at the last minute, for things like funerals or urgent medical appointments, they end up booking our highest fares and paying more or they don't travel."

"That's why we are introducing bigger discounts to these bookings."

More Stories

Top Stories

    NEW BUSINESS: M'boro women take just four days to open

    premium_icon NEW BUSINESS: M'boro women take just four days to open

    Business The women took just four days to open their beauty salon after signing a lease on Friday

    Cars hit in Coast crime spree overnight

    premium_icon Cars hit in Coast crime spree overnight

    News Many of the vehicles that were unlawfully entered were unlocked

    Top 10 properties that sold in the Fraser Coast last week

    premium_icon Top 10 properties that sold in the Fraser Coast last week

    News The top property spent 54 days on the market before selling

    YOUR SAY: Readers weigh in on owners refusing to desex cats

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Readers weigh in on owners refusing to desex cats

    Council News Some cat owners choose not to desex their animals.