QantasLink schedule adjustments in Hervey Bay

FRASER Coast jet-setters will notice some changes to the QantasLink schedule over the next few months as the company make adjustments to improve overall reliability.

QantasLink Chief Operating Officer, Jenny Chamberlain said a combination of factors had recently led to issues with availability of both aircraft and crew, resulting in cancellations and delays in parts of the regional network.

QantasLink services regional areas including Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rockhampton and Mackay.

"Because our network is interconnected, this has had a knock on effect to several ports including Hervey Bay," Ms Chamberlain said.

In Hervey Bay changes mean residents will see some Q400 aircraft replacing some Q300 aircraft, adding more than 20 seats on every flight.

Ms Chamberlain said issues had included aircraft maintenance taking longer than expected and many of the reserve flight crew pilots being tied up with training one of the largest intakes of new pilots in the company's history.

"With fewer reserve pilots, it means we're seeing an increased level of cancellations if several call in sick on any given day," she said.

"These are temporary issues but we're very conscious of the impact of delays on our passengers.

"To improve overall reliability, we're making changes to our schedule that reduce the overall number of flights but instead use larger aircraft to maintain capacity," she said.

WHAT THE CHANGES MEAN FOR YOU

QuantasLink expect these changes to remain in place until late March 2018.

Customers whose flights are impacted by the schedule changes will be contacted directly to let them know about a new departure time.