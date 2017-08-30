QCWA call-out for competition craft

QCWA Urangan Branch are hosting a tombola and handcraft competition this Saturday.

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

WHERE can you find the best home-made biscuits in town this weekend?

At the QCWA Urangan Branch annual tombola and handcraft competition, where the ladies have been working tirelessly to make crafts and collect hundreds of prizes for the fundraising event this Saturday.

President Cae Adams said the committee recently made a substantial donation to the QCWA State Public Rural Crisis Fund to help rebuild Queensland communities after Cyclone Debbie, as well as donating to the Maryborough Zone Young Leaders, Fraser Community Meals on Wheels, Hervey Bay Riding for the Disabled, Naval Cadets and the local Girl guides.

So Mrs Adams is hoping to see a superb turnout at the tombola and competition in an effort to build up their funds so the branch can continue to support the local community.

"We would love community support in the form of entries into the competition or just being present on the day," Mrs Adams said.

The handcraft competition consists of 35 sections and is open to the public.

Tombola prizes have been supplied by members and will include hand-made crafts, kitchen goods, personal items, fruit and vegetables, home baking and more.

The event will be held at the QCWA Urangan Progress Hall this Saturday, September 3, 19 Pulgul St, Urangan, from 9.45am.

For entry details like classes and required entry sizes, please contact the organisers for an event schedule.

Entries can be lodged at the hall on Friday at 4pm or before 8am on Saturday.

All entries must be in by 8am.

Tombola starts at 10.30am.

Entry is $3 and includes a morning tea and lucky raffle ticket.

Phone Jan on 4124 7512, Bette on 4124 6017, Sandy on 4124 9737 or Cae on 4128 9932.