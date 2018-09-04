QCWA prepares monster tombola

QCWA president Cae Adams showcasing some of the items available at their upcoming tombola and handcraft competition.

WHILE the annual Urangan CWA tombola and craft competition is well-known for its fun and frivolity, there's a deeper meaning to the event.

The group of dedicated women uses the money raised from these events to help local charities such as the Hervey Bay Riding for the Disabled and Meals on Wheels, and support local domestic violence victims.

Secretary Cae Adams said to help the community, the CWA organised fundraisers such as this weekend's tombola where more than 200 prizes would be on offer.

"They (the prizes) came in thick and fast," Mrs Adams said.

"We'll have fresh fruit and vegetables and baked goods to add to it, so we'll have quite a few more to add to it on the day.

"It usually ends up being a really nice morning.

"And hopefully everyone will go home with a gift or two."

Tickets cost from 50 cents and morning tea is supplied.

Mrs Adams said those entering the handcraft competition, needed their entries in between 8am and 9.30am on the day.

Doors open at 9.45am to the public on Saturday, September 8, at CWA Urangan Progress Hall, 19 Pugul St, Urangan.

For information, phone Cae Adams on 0420 925 664.