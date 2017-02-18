QFES to treat Point Vernon fire as suspicious

A VEGETATION fire at Point Vernon will be treated as suspicious.

Torquay station officer John Pappas said the fire burned about 100 square metres of scrub at Spinnaker Drive.

Crews arrived at the scene at 2.20pm, and took about an hour to contain.

It is one of three fires Hervey Bay's Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to on Saturday.

A River Heads resident was lucky to prevent a potentially dangerous fire when 30 bales of cane mulch burst into flame in his trailer.

Crews attended that fire immediately after another small fire at Endeavour Way, Eli Waters, which is believed to have been caused by a cigarette or "another object thrown from a car" about noon.

