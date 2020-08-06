Queensland border call ‘obviously had to happen’

The Queensland border will close to NSW. Photo: Courier Mail

QUEENSLAND'S borders are set to shut to New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory at 1am on Saturday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the move to help combat the potential of a COVID-19 second wave yesterday.

"I said that when the moment came, I would not hesitate," the Premier said.

"Victoria hasn't improved as we hoped and I won't wait for New South Wales to get any worse.

"I will not risk our state's economic recovery by allowing COVID to spread."

The move came just hours after The Chronicle sent a strong message on its front page, with a message that said "Close our borders now".

In a poll on our Facebook page on Tuesday, asked if residents wanted to see the state's border close 95 per cent of 1300 voters said yes.

Toowoomba Mayor Paul Antonio said the closure "obviously had to happen".

"An impact will be felt but we simply have to do it," Cr Antonio said.

Cr Antonio said Queenslands must do everything they could to keep businesses going during this time.

"Don't buy international, but local," he said.

"Go and travel in Queensland, spend time at places like the Granite Belt, the Bunya Mountains, the Canarvons... come to Toowoomba."

The border move has even been welcomed by critics of Queensland's initial border closure earlier this year.

Toowoomba South LNP MP David Janetzki labelled the move "appropriate".

"It is appropriate for there to be stronger action on borders," Mr Janetzki said.

"We can't continue to have gaps in enforcement that put regional lives and livelihoods at risk.

"Our region can't risk a second wave."

Queensland will remain open to travellers from WA, the NT, SA and Tasmania.