Border Christmas opening still no ‘done deal’: Berejiklian

Despite Scott Morrison’s Queensland border deal, Gladys Berejiklian fears it’s no “done deal”. And NZ alerts its travellers to Sydney after outbreak.

Despite Scott Morrison’s Queensland border deal, Gladys Berejiklian fears it’s no “done deal”. And NZ alerts its travellers to Sydney after outbreak.

Despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison's claim he has a commitment from NSW and Queensland to completely open the border by Christmas, Premier Gladys Berejiklian fears it's no "done deal".

Mr Morrison said Australians would be able to travel freely between all states and territories except Western Australia by Christmas under an agreement struck between leaders at Friday's National Cabinet meeting.

Queensland Border Crossing on the Gold Coast Highway at Coolangatta. Picture: Scott Powick

But in a sign of the ongoing tensions, Ms Berejiklian said she did not believe it was "a done deal" as her northern counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk appeared to back away from the deal.

"I have an agreement with both of them that we'll be open by Christmas," Mr Morrison said after the meeting.

"That's what the National Cabinet has brought them to. Now, the timing of that has ­always been up to the individual premiers."

Despite the urging of Ms Berejiklian to open now, Ms Palaszczuk said the decision would be assessed later this month.

"There is a national aspiration, of course, to have the borders open before Christmas," she said.

"We will be looking very closely at the end of the month at Victoria, and also NSW. There may be some hot spots."

The comments triggered a stinging attack from Premier Berejiklian.

"We need families and businesses to be able to plan what they are doing on Christmas and New Year," she said.

"That's why I'm urging the Queensland Premier not to leave it to the eleventh hour. Please consider first and foremost the citizens of both of our states."

While the border is open to regional NSW residents, Sydneysiders remain locked out of Queensland.

Ms Berejiklian said it was only fair all NSW citizens were allowed to head across the ­border.

"I don't think it's a done deal - I think that she is still considering her options," Ms Berejiklian said.

"I wish she would just see the logic and open the border straight away."

In a further needling of NSW, Ms Palaszczuk will open Suncorp Stadium to full capacity for Wednesday's State of Origin decider.

"If she feels confident to have 100 per cent capacity at Suncorp, she should feel confident in welcoming NSW residents," Ms Berejiklian said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall

The Premier noted businesses in both states had suffered from the bushfires as well as the pandemic, warning that many would not survive ­"another summer without tourists".

"It's not about me or her. It's about doing the right thing by our citizens."

AUCKLAND TRAVELLERS TRACKED AFTER NZ OUTBREAK

NSW Health is contacting 455 travellers who arrived from New Zealand from November 5 onwards following the detection of a locally acquired case of COVID‑19 in Auckland.

The passengers were sent a message with NSW Health advice and are being called to be alerted to a number of venues of concern in Auckland - this is consistent with advice provided to people in New Zealand.

This advice was also provided to passengers arriving in Sydney from New Zealand on this evening's flight.

There have been no reports of any of the travellers having attended any venues of concern or having any symptoms.

NSW Health said the risk posed by the quarantine-free travel remains low.

However as an added precaution, airlines will now ascertain if passengers have attended the at-risk venues before they leave New Zealand and if they have, they will be not allowed to travel.

The main venues of concern are:

* A-Z Collection, 61 High Street, Auckland CBD: 10.30am-6.30pm on 8 November, 10.30am-6.30pm on 9 November, or 10.30am-6.30pm 11 November

* The Vincent Residences, 106 Vincent Street Auckland Central: 12am on 7 November to 12pm 12 November

* Red Pig Restaurant, Auckland CBD: 6-8.30pm on 7 November

MORE STORIES:

Oil tanker denied Sydney docking amid COVID fears

14 Sydney suburbs where COVID likely spreading

Originally published as Qld border Christmas opening still no 'done deal': Berejiklian