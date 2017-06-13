QLD budget 2017: 3000 jobs for Fraser Coast, Wide Bay

THE Fraser Coast's two public hospitals are the clear winners in Tuesday's Queensland budget.

Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department expansion received $35.2m while about $10m will be spent on the Maryborough Hospital in 2017-18.



The State Government also set aside $6.5m for Maryborough's $41.2m Searle St redevelopment.

The Bruce Highway Tinana Interchange project received $8m and $2.4m will be spent on the Paradise Dam spillway strengthening project.



About $4m will be spent on the new Howard Rural Fire and State Emergency Services facility.

Fraser Coast Schools received about $5m with the bulk of that - $3.6m - going to Maryborough State High's new multi-purpose hall.

The World Heritage extension to Fraser Island project received $164,000.

About $26.4m will be spent on social housing and $5m will go to homeless services across the Wide Bay area and a further $1.7m be used to eradicate feral pigs, foxes and weeds in the region.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget would support 3000 jobs across Wide Bay in 2017-18.

