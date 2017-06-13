23°
News

QLD budget 2017: 3000 jobs for Fraser Coast, Wide Bay

Sherele Moody
| 13th Jun 2017 2:30 PM
Valerie Horton

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Fraser Coast's two public hospitals are the clear winners in Tuesday's Queensland budget.

Hervey Bay Hospital's emergency department expansion received $35.2m while about $10m will be spent on the Maryborough Hospital in 2017-18.
 

INFOGRAPHIC: Everything you need to know about the Budget

The State Government also set aside $6.5m for Maryborough's $41.2m Searle St redevelopment.

The Bruce Highway Tinana Interchange project received $8m and $2.4m will be spent on the Paradise Dam spillway strengthening project.
 

About $4m will be spent on the new Howard Rural Fire and State Emergency Services facility.

Fraser Coast Schools received about $5m with the bulk of that - $3.6m - going to Maryborough State High's new multi-purpose hall.

The World Heritage extension to Fraser Island project received $164,000.

 

 

About $26.4m will be spent on social housing and $5m will go to homeless services across the Wide Bay area and a further $1.7m be used to eradicate feral pigs, foxes and weeds in the region.

Treasurer Curtis Pitt said the budget would support 3000 jobs across Wide Bay in 2017-18.

- NewsRegional

Topics:  fraser coast queensland budget 2017

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Five important items for Thursday's council meeting

Five important items for Thursday's council meeting

Training courses and notifications to review the position of deputy mayor are just a few of the exciting items for this Thursday's ordinary meeting.

It's all about ability for hard-working Aaron

LOVIN' IT: Aaron Graves has secured employment at McDonald's in Maryborough with the help of Mylestones Employment.

Aaron Graves' growing confidence and skills have led to a job.

Artist saddened after vandals damage artwork

April Spadina's art work, located in the corridor between Bazaar and Adelaide streets, was vandalised.

An artist has been left saddened after vandals attacked her artwork.

Above average minimums for week two of winter

Mary River Lamington Bridge, Maryborough.

The long-term average minimum for the Heritage City is 10.3 degrees.

Local Partners

The show must go on at Mary Poppins Festival

Characters from the past have inspired a local drama group to perform at this years Mary Poppins Festival in Maryborough.

Still time to have a say on Seafront Oval playground

A TALE OF THREE SITES: The Fraser Coast Regional Council's three potential sites for a new $900,000 adventure playground to be built in the Seafront Oval area. Location 1 is the current preferred site, but residents can still have their say.

Residents can have a say on the Seafront Oval adventure playground.

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

The Garden City’s Bell Street Mall will be transformed

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

ADAM West was once kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Carrie Bickmore lashed over her brain cancer appeal

Host criticised over charity timing.

But fans of Bickmore’s have responded in support of the Logie winner

Irwins take their Family Feud to US TV screens

The Irwin family on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud in the US. Picture: ABC

The trio were joined by their cousin Daniel Marineau and his wife

Aussies Cate Blanchett, Tim Minchin miss out at Tonys

Tim Minchin posted this photo of with Mark Hamill and Danny Rubin at the Tony Awards on his Instagram account.

Bette Middler steals the show by winning her first Tony Award

Host Spacey hints at gay rumours at Tonys

Kevin Spacey has led tributes to his 'House of Cards' co-star Elizabeth Norment, who recently passed away at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

"I'm coming out ... no, wait, no ..."

Owner Will Meet The Market-All Offers Presented

76/68 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 1 $219,000

2 bedroom modern unit Two-way bathroom Open plan living Beautiful gated complex Relaxing pool area Short distance to marina Book an inspection TODAY!!

Do not miss out on this, will be sold!.

7 Aqua Court, Toogoom 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH ENSUITE CLOSE TO BEACH This home is located in the beautiful seaside town of Toogoom. Comprises 4 bedrooms, main with ensuite and walk...

Central Elevated Position

336 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction On-Site

3 bedrooms Large kitchen Open plan living Rear deck Phone for more details 10% deposit-30 Day settlement required

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

HOTTEST PROPERTY ON THE MARKET, MAKE AN OFFER!

100 Tooth Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

This perfectly laid out and positioned Property is situated in the most sort after location in Hervey Bay, Pialba. This Property is only minutes away from Shopping...

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

WALK TO THE BEACH AND SHOPS!

8/179 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Beautiful townhouse at the rear of the block away from the traffic. 3 bedrooms,main with en-suite Large main bathroom with extra toilet downstairs Modern kitchen...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Great unit in a great location. Enquire Today!

1/10 McKean Street, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans throughout Single lock up Garage Only minutes to Cafes, shops and beach

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!