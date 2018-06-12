Menu
Treasurer Jackie Trad set aside $91.7 million for infrastructure across the Wide Bay area.
QLD BUDGET 2018: What's in it for Fraser Coast?

Sherele Moody
12th Jun 2018 2:10 PM
OUR region's hospitals were the clear winners in the Queensland budget today.

The State Government has allocated $11.9 million for the ongoing Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department expansion.

By the time the upgrade is finished, the government will have spent $42.5 million on the project.

A further $4.6 million was allocated to Maryborough Hospital's specialist outpatient department refurbishment and $2.4 million will go towards Maryborough's emergency department upgrade.

These projects will be worth a combined $10 million by the time work wraps up.

The new $4.6 million ambulance station at Hervey Bay received $300,000 in this year's budget.

About $775,000 was set aside for the $8.7 million Howard police, fire and emergency services upgrade.

A further $22.1 million was promised for school infrastructure projects in these regions; $6.5 million will be spent on increasing training and workforce participation under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program and $16.6 million will support local governments undertaking minor infrastructure projects to improve local job opportunities.

