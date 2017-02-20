Qld cancer rate triples in 30 years: Cancer Council

THREE people are diagnosed with cancer every hour in Queensland, according to the latest statistics, which reveal cancer cases have more than tripled over the past 32 years.

Cancer Council's Cancer Research Centre has released 2014 data and trends for incidence, survival, mortality and prevalence, providing the latest snapshot of cancer in Queensland.

The Queensland Cancer Registry data shows the number of cancers diagnosed in Queensland has more than tripled since 1982 - from 8277 cases to more than 27,000 cases in 2014.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in Queensland, followed by melanoma, breast and bowel cancer.