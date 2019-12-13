Menu
Government is powerless to stop water mining

by Michael Doyle
13th Dec 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM

The Queensland government says it is powerless to stop water being sucked from a Gold Coast mountain where a school is running out of water.

Tamborine Mountain State School has reportedly told parents its bore is running dry and students should be turning up to class with extra water.

The state government is facing community calls to intervene, but says it doesn't have the authority to curb water extraction from the region unless a water shortage is declared.

