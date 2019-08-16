Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOLD MEDALISTS: Fraser Coast under-16 Queensland schoolboys hockey players Diarmid Chappell, Harry Douma and Ryan Wilcox were showing off the gold medals they won at the nationals.
GOLD MEDALISTS: Fraser Coast under-16 Queensland schoolboys hockey players Diarmid Chappell, Harry Douma and Ryan Wilcox were showing off the gold medals they won at the nationals. Glen Porteous
Sport

Qld hockey gold medallists gain national selection honours

by Glen Porteous
16th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOCKEY: Fraser Coast Hockey juniors Diarmid Chappell, Harry Douma and Ryan Wilcox snared gold and Australian representative honours at the under-16 Schoolboys national championships.

The trio went to Newcastle August 3-10 and Diarmid gained an Australian call-up while Harry and Ryan got Australian shadow selection.

Diarmid was both excited and thrilled to be selected for Australian schoolboys.

"I had put in a lot of hard work and training leading up to the championship,” he said.

The determined success of the Queensland schoolboys team was showcased when they beat Victoria 4-2 in the final despite coming second to them on the points ladder.

First game was a 3-all draw against New South Wales State followed by a strong win over Western Australia, 2-1.

The Queensland players got a winning roll on defeating New South Wales Blue 3-1, ACT 2-1, a thumping 5-1 win over South Australia and 3-1 against Tasmania.

Victoria however gave Queensland a reality check beating them 4-nil in the final round.

Queensland came back with a vengeance in the final defeating Victoria 4-2 and Diarmid played a part of the game scoring one of the goals.

"We (Qld) were up 2-1 and it was a tight contest and when I scored the third goal it gave us a bit of breathing space and put the pressure back onto Victoria,” Diarmid said.

For Harry, the chance to win the gold medal and Australian shadow selection was a great learning curve experience for him.

"To win and come first was good and to play in such a hard competition was great experience,” he said.

The three players will be making preparations for the Fraser Coast League semi-finals to be played tomorrow.

australian hockey brothers hockey club fraser flames hockey granville hockey club hervey bay hockey association kookaburras hockey magpies hockey club maryborough and district hockey association queensland hockey championships tinana hockey wallaroos hockey youngbloods hockey
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    premium_icon HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    News The company behind Maryborough's job-rich munitions factory is setting up its base-camp in the heart of the Heritage City

    DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    premium_icon DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    News The company supplied armoured vehicle parts for a defence contractor

    M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    premium_icon M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    News 'It is a shame the LNP do not share my passion for our region.'

    Meet the Year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    premium_icon Meet the Year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    News The Kawungan State School Year 5 student entered 23 events