No visits and two-week isolation for new inmates

Six jails in Queensland entered Stage 2 restrictions after a worker at a prison in Logan tested positive to coronavirus.

All new inmates to some of Queensland's major prisons will have to undergo two weeks of isolation when they arrive and personal visitors are no longer welcome under new Stage 2 restrictions.

Queensland Corrections announced the change on its Facebook page about 5pm on Thursday, telling the public the change was "due to cases of COVID-19 in the community" and on the advice of Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

Personal visits have been suspended at Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, Brisbane Correctional Centre, Borallon Correctional Centre, Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre, Southern Queensland Correctional Centre and Wolston Correctional Centre.

Legal, service provider and official visits are allowed to continue with appropriate social distancing, and every person who enters will be subject to health screening, including thermal screening.

"This suspension will be regularly reviewed in line with advice from the CHO," the post read.

Families will be able to video conference with inmates and video meetings will continue as the preferred way for inmates to front court.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced two new coronavirus cases including a woman in her 70s who worked as a supervisor at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre at Wacol in the city's west.

The Ipswich woman, who is now in hospital, worked five shifts while infectious.

She is understood to have had limited contact with the detained youths, but all 127 inmates were tested as a precaution and returned negative results.

About 500 staff work at the centre.

Staff were seen wearing face masks at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre in Wacol, where a supervisor in her 70s worked for five days while infected with COVID-19. Picture: Liam Kidston.

The drama has sparked a massive search for the source of the virus, after the woman indicated she had not travelled interstate or overseas and authorities failed to immediately identify any contact with a known or likely source.

"Late yesterday we began mobilising a massive effort in response to this case," Dr Young said.

"I'm confident the Department of Youth Justice has good plans in place and together we can respond thoroughly to this potential issue.

"What we need now is for the community to again show its commitment to coming forward and being tested if any symptoms arise - especially if you live in the Ipswich area.

"Vigilance is key to keeping community transmission out of Queensland."

There are 8 active cases in the state after 9700 tests in the past 24 hours.

It comes as authorities trace the contacts of a separate case that was confirmed yesterday.

A woman, who was unknowingly infected, visited a cafe in Brisbane's south and took a domestic flight to Sydney.

