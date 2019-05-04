QLD legends blend together for new drop

Ken Watson, Johnathan Thurston and Debbie Watson at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

Ken Watson, Johnathan Thurston and Debbie Watson at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Mike Knott BUN030519THUR3

AGED for five ears in bourbon barrels, with notes of oak, vanilla and fruitcake, NRL great Johnathan Thurston and Bundaberg Rum have come together to create a new smooth blend.

Yesterday, fans and Bundaberg Rum enthusiasts who pre-ordered their bottle got to have five minutes with the former State of Origin legend to sign bottles of his JT Batch.

Johnathan Thurston's special rum. Mike Knott BUN030519THUR4

Fans travelled from as far north as Townsville and as far south as Brisbane for the event.

Bundaberg Rum operations and brand manager Duncan Littler said the blend was the "perfect collaboration".

"Two Queensland legends have come together," he said.

"The day was fantastic, he is a massive drawcard and a fan favourite."

Johnathan Thurston and Duncan Littler. Mike Knott BUN030519THUR2

Mr Littler said the ex-Cowboys captain was very involved with the creation of the blend.

"He came down and met our blending experts and they created five different blends," he said.

"The one we're releasing is the final blend he hand-picked himself.

"There is no other rum like it."

Lesley Wilson travelled from the Gold Coast to have Johnathan Thurston sign a bottle of rum at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery. Mike Knott BUN030519THUR1

He said yesterday's event was great for Bundaberg's tourism.

"Everyone was incredibly excited for the opportunity to see him." he said.

"People have also been able to come and see what the beautiful Bundaberg region has to offer."

While those lucky enough to secure a pre-order claimed their special bottle yesterday, those who missed out will have a chance to get their own bottle of the drop very soon.

Bottles of the JT batch will be available next week from the Bundaberg Rum Distillery while stocks last.

Each bottle will be individually numbered.