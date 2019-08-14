Menu
Police are continuing investigations whilst the attacker remains at large.
Qld man shot in chest, attacker at large

14th Aug 2019 8:44 AM | Updated: 9:06 AM

QUEENSLAND police are hunting for the person who shot a man in the chest in Brisbane.

Three men men were taken to hospital last night after they were attacked by someone with a gun and a baseball bat, south of Brisbane.

Police are investigating the incident in which the men were seriously assaulted at a Waterford Rd address in Ellen Grove about 8pm.

A 35-year-old man suffered injuries to his chest and a 40-year-old man received injuries to his arm and hand.

Queensland Ambulance said the 35-year-old was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition after the assault, which happened at another location.

He was transported with critical care paramedics while a 38-year-old man received minor injuries.

All three were taken to hospital.

