Qld Premier: 'The trains will be built in M'boro'

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has spruiked the potential for Queensland's trains to be built in Maryborough under the State Government's procurement policy.

Ms Palaszczuk made the comments on Tuesday in response to a question about Maryborough MP Bruce Saunder's comments about a "transport debacle" with the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Mr Saunders said the committee involved in organising the Commonwealth Games was "struggling" in getting the trains up and running in time during a radio interview in July.

Under the state government's proposed procurement policy, Queensland businesses will be favoured over interstate and national suppliers for assets.

Ms Palaszcuk said this could see trains being built in Maryborough in the future.

"In future, under our procurement policy about putting Queenslanders first, these trains will be made in Maryborough," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"That's where the trains will be made, in the seat of Maryborough, creating jobs for Queenslanders, and not for Indians," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"In Maryborough they have the capacity and the capability to build those trains, and in future that's where they will be built."

Ms Palaszczuk said the policy would ensure jobs were kept locally in Queensland, saying Maryborough had been affected by savage cuts under the former government.

"It is exactly what Bruce Saunders, as the member for Maryborough, is clearly advocating, that is, to have the opportunity to tender for that work in Maryborough," she said.

The revised Queensland Procurement Policy comes into effect from September 1.

Mr Saunders said the policy would be "brilliant for regional Queensland".

"We have the chance to compete and win contracts, and that means keeping the jobs in regional Queensland," Mr Saunders said.

"It's what we believe, as a government, should have been done."