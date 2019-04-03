Menu
'REBELS NEEDED': Llew O'Brien
Qld 'rebels' show feds the way to win elections: O'Brien

Arthur Gorrie
by
3rd Apr 2019 1:11 PM
THE federal Coalition needs more Queensalnd-style National Party rebels to keep it in election winning form, Gympie's Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said yesterday.

Speaking as one of those rebels, Mr O'Brien said his party's outspoken northern faction had stood up for Australians and won on important issues affecting their voters.

Mr O'Brien was commenting on lessons from National Party losses in the recent New South Wales state election, where the Nationals lost two seats to the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party.

He said the Queensland Nationals would succeed at the coming federal election because they had been strong.

"People need to stand up, regardless of what party they are in or what the party position is. That's just doing the right thing.

"It's easy to say that, but the fact is that in the first term, we've demonstrated it.

"I've demonstrated it,” he said, referring to his threat to cross the floor of parliament and vote with Labor for the banking royal commission.

"I was the one who stood up for a federal version of the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

"A lot of free marketeers didn't like action against Coles and Woolworths, on behalf of dairy farmers.

"But we did it, fearlessly.

"There are always limits. You can't win every battle, but you can achieve sometimes.

"I couldn't be satisfied if I didn't stand up for my constituents, if I just warmed a seat.

"I'd be booted out of the Labor Party, like (ex-Noosa state MP) Cate Molloy (who defied the Beattie Government's Traveston Crossing dam plan).

"The Queensland Nationals have been a strong and influential group within the junior partner of the Coalition government,” he said.

election national party o'brien politics
Gympie Times

