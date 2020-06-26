Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qld records first new case of COVID-19 in nine days

26th Jun 2020 9:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in nine days, with still only two active cases across the state.

The latest case, which is the first since June 17, relates to a person who has returned from overseas.

 

Since the COVID-19 outbreak started, Queensland has recorded 1067 total cases with one person remaining in hospital.

There have been six deaths and 347,601 tests conducted.

Originally published as Qld records first new case of COVID-19 in nine days

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backpacker killer: ‘I can’t let this monster out’

        premium_icon Backpacker killer: ‘I can’t let this monster out’

        Crime The estranged former partner of Childers backpacker murderer Robert Paul Long has vowed she will “never give up trying to keep the monster” behind bars.

        Tour operators braced for $1 billion windfall

        premium_icon Tour operators braced for $1 billion windfall

        Travel Qld school holidays: Tour operators braced for $1 billion windfall

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news