Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Perfect storm hits our tourism jewels

by Peter Michael
12th Jun 2019 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

ISLAND resort operators are calling for state and federal governments to underwrite the $6 billion-a-year Great Barrier Reef tourism industry against potential cyclone damage.

The operators say exorbitant insurance costs are a major challenge to redevelopment.

Some report up to 400 per cent hikes in premiums by insurance companies, while some insurers refuse to take on policyholders in cyclone-prone north Queensland.

Hamilton Island owners the Oatley family and Orpheus Island owner Chris Morris are self-insured, while costs for other resort owners hit by cyclones, such as Lizard Island, skyrocketed an extra $3 million to $16 million a year.

Lizard Island owner Delaware North's executive director Greg Magi said: "If you look at the Great Barrier Reef as a whole, the industry has had its fair share of cyclones.

"Us with Ita and Nathan, others with Yasi and Debbie.

"I would support underwriting by the state or federal government.

"Who knows if insurers will insure us in years to come?

"We need some intervention where a portion is underwritten.

"If something does not happen we will not see any future investment."

The Federal Government's Northern Horizons: Unleashing our Tourism Potential report fielded submissions about "cartel-like action" among insurance and construction companies after Cyclone Debbie struck two years ago.

"Those incumbent construction companies that are allied or tied to the hip of the insurers have fenced up properties," Hamilton Island Enterprises said in its submission.

"So the whole economy, the whole commercial model of a little island like this is completely hamstrung."

Ross Penegar, who runs Orpheus Island and has also worked on Hayman and Lizard islands, said cyclones are a part of nature.

"What we forget is the reef is 2300km long, and if we get a big weather event in one region, other island resorts often get a boost in business," he said.

 

Damage from Cyclone Debbie on Hamilton Island
Damage from Cyclone Debbie on Hamilton Island

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
cyclone damage insurance premiums queensland resorts tourism

Top Stories

    SAFETY HEROES: Be a bright spark, sign your school up

    premium_icon SAFETY HEROES: Be a bright spark, sign your school up

    Education The educational initiative encourages safe behaviour around electrical equipment and sparks children's interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

    • 12th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Meth driver mows down wedding marquee

    premium_icon Meth driver mows down wedding marquee

    Crime The Hervey Bay man was high on ice and speeding along Mooloolaba Esp

    Man gets jail time for death threat to ex-partner

    premium_icon Man gets jail time for death threat to ex-partner

    Crime The relationship ended due to drug use

    School footy live streaming back on today

    School footy live streaming back on today

    Rugby League How you can see the best schoolboy rugby league action live