Qld Schools Tri Championships sprint into the Bay

WORKING HARD: Getting ready for the Qld Schools State Triathlon at Torquay are Wide Bay triathlete Toby Powers and event organizer Brian Harrington.

WORKING HARD: Getting ready for the Qld Schools State Triathlon at Torquay are Wide Bay triathlete Toby Powers and event organizer Brian Harrington. Alistair Brightman

TRIATHLON:

The QLD Schools State Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships returns to Hervey Bay for its seventh year in a row.

The two day event starts today, with over 550 competitors from all over the state.

The culmination of the event pm Saturday afternoon will see the announcement of the Queensland Schools Triathlon team.

Fraser Coast teacher and Queensland Triathlon coach Brian Harrington has been working tirelessly to ensure a successful event.

Urangan High School is the host school and are providing volunteers to assist with the event.

"We have 30 students who are assisting with the running of the event as part of their Certificate Two in Outdoor Recreation. It is a whole school approach,” Harrington said.

"This is my 27th year with Wide Bay Triathlon and it is a wonderful carnival for all of the kids,” Harrington said.

Competition gets under way this morning with the senior, intermediate and junior individual races.

Harrington is excited for all categories but believes the intermediate races in both male and female will be the highlight.

"Intermediate class is so close in both the boys and the girls with any of the top 15 from both, capable of securing a place in the Queensland team,” Harrington said.

Only six places are available on the team for each.

Fraser Coast's newest national champion Toby Powers knows this first hand after being named first reserve for the team the previous two years.

"I love this event as it has a flat swim and is at home,” Powers said.

The event has not been kind to Powers, with him crashing a few times while competing.

Powers plans to follow a similar plan to last week's race when he won the national title in Devenport.

"I am going to work really hard on my swim but if I need to catch up, believe I can do it on the bike leg,”Powers said.

Harrington believes that several athletes will have strong showings in the intermediate class including local Harry King and Ellen Thomas from Bundaberg.

"I also believe that Matthew Thomas will go very well in the junior class,” Harrington said.

The Queensland team will host the national school titles at Kawana on the Sunshine Coast in May.

Racing starts at 8:00am today.