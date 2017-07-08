Qld Touch confirms date for the 2018 Junior State Cup

QUEENSLAND Touch has confirmed the dates of next year's Junior State Cup.

The organisation's biggest event of the year will be held in Hervey Bay from July 12-14.

The second weekend of Queensland's school holidays, players, referees, officials and spectators will flock from across the state to participate in the annual tournament.

Qld Touch CEO Jamie O'Connor said this year's event attracted more than 7000 visitors to the region.

A record 220 teams entered from 29 affiliates, from Mackay in the north, south to the border and west to Roma.