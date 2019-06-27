Menu
Crime

Qld woman stabbed to death, boy hurt

by Tracey Ferrier
27th Jun 2019 4:19 PM

A young mother has been stabbed to death and a little boy wounded in the remote town of Kowanyama on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula.

A 29-year-old man who had been living with the woman is expected to be charged with her murder - along with other offences - after allegedly stabbing her in her neck and torso.

Officers were called after receiving reports of a domestic incident. Another person at the house at the time was not injured.

Members of the community took the 27-year-old woman to a local clinic but she could not be saved.

It's understood she was the mother of a seven-year-old boy who is being treated in the Cairns Hospital. He was allegedly attacked at a second property in the early hours of Thursday.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives and forensic investigators have been flown to the remote coastal town.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
