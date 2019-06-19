Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Qld woman's alleged killer faces court

by Warren Barnsley
19th Jun 2019 12:40 PM

A man has faced court accused of killing a Queensland woman who hasn't been seen since she visited a sick relative eight months ago.

Jason Cooper, 44, has been accused of the manslaughter of Shae Francis, who was last seen at the Hervey Bay hospital in October 2018.

The 35-year-old woman wasn't reported missing until March this year.

Cooper is also charged with interfering with her corpse and stealing.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being extradited a day earlier from Victoria.

Cooper was arrested in Bendigo last week after what police labelled a protracted investigation.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody, with his matter adjourned to July 22.

More Stories

court crime editors picks extradited shae francis

Top Stories

    TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    premium_icon TAILOR-MADE TOURISM: Fish season brings island to life

    News Aside from attracting hundreds of keen anglers to its sandy shores, Fraser Island's tailor season is helping solidify the region as a world-class fishing area

    Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    premium_icon Bitter-sweet cane crush as growers brace for short season

    News It means lost revenue for sugar cane contractors and the M'boro mill

    COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    premium_icon COMMITTEE COMING: MPs to hear end-of-life concerns

    News Mr Browne said death should be about love and compassion

    BUSINESS: Single Touch Payroll deadline looms

    premium_icon BUSINESS: Single Touch Payroll deadline looms

    Technology Businesses are required to start reporting through STP from July 1.